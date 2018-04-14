'Work of god' - Vincent into final despite falling off diving board

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - South African diver Julia Vincent said it was a "work of god" that she reached Saturday's women's 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games despite embarrassingly falling off the board during the preliminaries.

Vincent suffered the humiliation of slipping off the springboard and into the water on her third dive, receiving a 'no score' from the judges.

Yet somehow, she still made the final in 11th place out of 15.

"I'm in. Honestly, that's a work of God. I genuinely thought I was out," Vincent said. "When I saw my name, I was speechless. I've just got to do better tonight."

Vincent said she wasn't sure how she came off the springboard.

"I didn't feel nervous, I felt confident going into the dive. Sometimes you'll just make a small mistake and it will put you right off," she said.

