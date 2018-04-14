Hosking's powerful response to Comm Games detractors

Chloe Hosking plans to have six names engraved on her Commonwealth Games gold medal.

She was the one on top of the podium collecting Australia's 13th cycling gold after a perfectly executed road race but knows it was all down to her five teammates.

The Australian team commanded the 112.2km race from the outset, dictating terms to allow Hosking to sweep past the lead pack inside the final 200m on the Currumbin Beachfront on Saturday.

Shannon Malseed and Gracie Elvin did the hard work early, Katrin Garfoot, Sarah Roy and Tiffany Cromwell split the pack apart in the latter stages and it was all set up for Hosking, the best sprinter in the field, to peel off and pounce at the end.

While the 27-year-old gets the gold, her teammates get nothing other than the satisfaction of a three hour job well done.

"Road cycling is such a cruel sport in that respect," Hosking said.

"Absolutely six women went into winning this race today. If I didn't have the support and the strength of these women I wouldn't have won the race.

"I feel a bit selfish, obviously I'm super happy. I'm going to get all the girls' names engraved on the medal and we've talked about maybe rotating it every year."

But their job was more than just the three hours two minutes and 18 seconds dominating the six lap course around picturesque Currumbin and its hills.

Ever since the team was named in February, they've been planning Hosking's win.

Even when spread around Europe with their pro teams, they conference called and discussed how they'd attack the Gold Coast hills to inflict damage on Hosking's major sprint rivals, notably Scotland's Katie Archibald.

"We went in with a plan and we nailed it, we wanted to cause some havoc but not isolate ourselves," Hosking said.

'We got rid of some of the people we were worried about for a fast finish."

An early breakaway by Jersey's Kimberley Ashton was methodically hauled in by the halfway mark as the Australians led a controlled chase and then upped the tempo with about 30km to go.

As the Australians powered up Currumbin Hill and accelerated down Avocado Street, the field became frayed, leaving Garfoot, Cromwell, Roy and Hosking perfectly poised in a lead group of 10 riders.

Archibald had been dropped but Welsh rider Danielle Rowe and New Zealand pair Georgia Williams and Sharlotte Lucas were lurking.

But the Australians had the weight of numbers and with her teammates' protection, Hosking wheeled out from behind Cromwell in the charge home to leave Williams to take the silver and Rowe the bronze.

Hosking, who took bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010, was overcome with emotion as she crossed the line.

"People say that the Commonwealth Games aren't that big a deal but I am a Commonwealth Games champion and it is a big f***ing deal," she said on live national television.