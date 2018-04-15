NZ trump Aussie 7s women in Games thriller

It was a tough pill to swallow for departing coach Tim Walsh but if he was going to lose, it was okay to be like that.

His Olympic champion side fell 17-12 to arch-rivals New Zealand in a classic Commonwealth Games women's rugby sevens final that will long be remembered.

Among the best contests seen at the Gold Coast Games, the Australians fought back from 12-0 down without in-form playmaker Charlotte Caslick in the second half to tie the scores, thrilling a packed Robina Stadium.

Despite a number of chances to take the first women's rugby gold medal they had to settle for silver when Black Ferns veteran Kelly Brazier stood up Dom du Toit and raced 80m to score the golden point try in the fifth minute of extra-time.

Tears flowed after Brazier crossed as the exhausted Australians, wanting to send Walsh out a winner, failed to contain their emotions.

"We hate losing so we're pretty disappointed ... everyone's faces, we're devastated and probably going 'what if, what if'," the coach said.

"Just little things, not getting there, throwing the pass that shouldn't ... mistakes do happen.

"But to be honest it was a top game for people to watch."

Although they came from behind with heart-stopping tries to Emilee Cherry and Ellia Green, the home side had the chance to decide the match when Emma Sykes missed the angled conversion for Green's try.

Impact player Cassie Staples then bewildered fans by kicking the ball dead in the last play of regular time.

With the flying Green on her outside imploring her to "have a go", Staples thought she heard something completely different.

"There was a bit of miscommunication," Cherry said. "The crowd got into it and there was noise everywhere as Cassie said she heard 'kick it out' so she kicked it out.

"But as soon as she kicked it out we were confident going into that extra-time that we could run over them but we didn't have the legs in the end and we didn't have the ball control."

They also didn't have Caslick, who starred in the 2016 Rio final triumph over NZ, due to a head knock at the end of the first half in a tackle on skipper Sarah Goss.

The resulting concussion test ruled her out of the rest of the final and the Australians did well to fight their way back without their most dangerous player.

With the sell-out crowd containing a huge portion of New Zealanders the "Kiwi" chant rang out from the moment Portia Woodman opened the scoring, one which was met with "Aussie" in a crowd battle which continued until Brazier's try.

Walsh will now switch attention to his new role as men's head coach, with the next World Series leg in Singapore in a fortnight.

"I thank them so much and I love them all and I'm going to miss them," he said.