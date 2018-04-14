News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fire threatens homes in Sydney's southwest (clone 39868696)
Firefighters battling bushfire praised for their hard work

French presidency twitter feed shows video of warplanes taking off for Syria

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - The French presidency on Saturday issued a video on Twitter showing what it said were Rafale war planes taking off in an intervention against the chemical weapons facilities of the Syrian regime.

It was not immediately clear whether the planes were taking off from an aircraft carrier or a military base on land. The Elysee presidential palace did not specify where the planes were taking off and provided no further details.
The video was published shortly after president Emmanuel Macron ordered a military intervention in Syria alongside the United States and Britain.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Back To Top