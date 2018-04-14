News

Firefighters battling bushfire praised for their hard work

Western attack on Syria seen as 'limited' if now over: senior pro-Assad official

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S.-led attack on Syria will be seen as limited if it is now over and there is no second round of strikes, said a senior official in the regional alliance that has supported President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war.

"If it is finished, and there is no second round, it will be considered limited," the official told Reuters.
Syrian state TV said the attack was being confronted by the pro-Damascus "anti-terror axis", a phrase suggesting that Assad's foreign allies, Iran and Russia, may be helping to defend Syria.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

