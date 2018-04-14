Luckman beats Aussie to Queen's Prize

It was a parade fit for a monarch.

But on Saturday, English shooter David Luckman was the one getting the royal treatment at the Commonwealth Games.

After edging out Sydney concreter Jim Bailey to win the Queen's Prize individual fullbore event, Luckman was hoisted into the air on a sedan chair by his beaten opponents and carried around the Belmont rifle range as the unmistakeable tune of a bagpipe band rang out.

It was as jarring a reminder as will come that these were once called the British Empire Games.

Luckman even had the royal wave to match.

He should be used to it by now - the 41-year-old actuary won the same event in Glasgow 2014.

"It's such a great experience and such a nice tradition," Luckman said.

"It's your fellow competitors, the guys that have been battling it out all week that are carrying it.

"It's a great celebration."

The use of the sedan chair dates back to 1860, when champion shooters at Bisley in England would be taken to Queen Victoria to claim their 200-pound prize.

But Gold Coast 2018 could be the last time it is used at a Commonwealth Games.

Shooting has been controversially dropped from the program for Birmingham 2022 and while there is furious lobbying in the background to bring it back, few in the sport are confident.

"That was also in the back of my mind - if it doesn't get back in, it'd be very disappointing," said Bailey, who was making his Games debut.

"This might have been my one and only chance."

Bailey, 55, held a slender margin of five centres heading into the last two rounds, contested over 900 and 1000 yards.

He admitted he was nervous waking up on Saturday morning in the lead but happy enough with silver.

Former Brisbane-based surgeon Parag Patel took bronze, after he and Luckman won gold in the pairs event earlier in the week.

Luckman now has a haul of four gold medals from his two Commonwealth appearances.

"They don't give you anything, you've got to win it and (Luckman) won it today," Bailey said.

"He's a class act. I'll try not to drop him."