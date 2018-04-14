News

Indian trailblazer Kom wins Commonwealth boxing gold at last

AFP /

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - Indian boxing star Mary Kom won her first Commonwealth Games gold medal on Saturday at age 35 -- and celebrated with a victory parade on her coach's shoulders.

Mother-of-three Kom, the subject of a Bollywood film in 2014, was the deserved victor on unanimous points over Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in their light-flyweight final on Australia's Gold Coast.

It is Kom's first Commonwealth medal of any colour and burnishes a heaving trophy cabinet that already includes an Olympic bronze from London 2012 and five amateur world championship titles.

pst/th

