Badminton pair to play for Games bronze

Australia has one last chance at a badminton medal at the Commonwealth Games with the women's doubles to play for bronze after losing to England in their semi-final.

Gronya Somerville and Setyana Mapasa went down 21-15 21-15 to agile English pair Lauren Smith and Sarah Walker at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday morning.

The Australian duo were troubled by racket clashes throughout the match, with Mapasa sent running to grab her spare in game one after Somerville knocked it from her hand in a rally.