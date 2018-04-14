UK defense ministry says carried out strike in Syria to destroy stockpiled chemicals

News

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Ministry of Defence said the strike against Syria on Saturday had been aimed at a military facility where the Syrian government was assessed to have stockpiled chemicals.

The MoD said four Tornado jets had carried out the attack using Storm Shadow missiles on a military facility some fifteen miles west of Homs, some distance from known concentrations of civilian habitation.
"Very careful scientific analysis was applied to determine where best to target the Storm Shadows to maximize the destruction of the stockpiled chemicals and to minimize any risks of contamination to the surrounding area," the MoD said in a statement. 

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

