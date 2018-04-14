No Indian appeal received over needle ban

India is yet to appeal a Commonwealth Games decision to kick two of its athletes out of the Gold Coast event.

Triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Thodi were ordered on Friday to return home immediately after needles were found in their apartment at the athletes' village.

Officials said both denied knowing where the needles came from and the expulsion would be appealed.

However Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said no appeals had been received by Saturday morning.

A CGF court found on Thursday that cleaners discovered a needle in a cup in the apartment assigned to Babu and Thodi.

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) investigators then searched the room and found another needle in a bag belonging to Babu.

The court found denials by the two athletes were "unreliable and evasive".

Indian chef de mission Vikram Sisodia said it was disappointing the CGF court believed the cleaner rather than their athletes.

Mr Sisodia also said Babu had declared the syringe found in his bag was an insulin syringe not a "regular" syringe.

"Mr Babu said 'I have never used it. I admit it was from my bag but I am sure it is not mine'," Mr Sisodia told reporters.

Mr Grevemberg said it was immaterial what type of syringe had been located in the bag.

"Regardless of the needle, there is a no-needle policy," he said.

"(The court) found sufficient grounds to rule that both athletes were implicated in this indiscretion."

A doctor from the Indian boxing team was reprimanded before the Games started for breaching the no-needles policy when he failed to properly dispose of a syringe.

Sosodia said the policy was emphasised during daily meetings with team coaches and managers.

The CGF also issued "strong reprimands" to Sosodia, team manager Namdev Shirgaonker and athletics manager Ravinder Chaudhry who were also found to have breached the no-needles policy.

Under Games rules only medical practitioners and athletes with an approved medical condition requiring auto-injection such as diabetes can bring needles into the athletes' village.