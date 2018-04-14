Parkinson progresses at Margaret River Pro

Joel Parkinson won his way into the third round of the Margaret River Pro with a comprehensive opening round heat victory.

The veteran Australian topped scoring in the five men's heats held on Saturday to complete round one.

Parkinson got on to a good barrel to record a 5.67 and a total of 10.34 to relegate Michel Bourez and Patrick Gudauskas to the second-round sudden-death heats.

Joint title race leader Italo Ferreira struggled in his round one heat but a former champion finally found some form this season.

In tough scoring conditions, Ferreira managed a total of just 2.90 to finish second behind Hawaiian Sebastian Zietz in heat nine.

Former World Champion Adriano de Souza made the most of tough conditions to finally win a round one heat.

The Brazilian, who claimed this event on his way to the world title in 2015, had not won an opening round heat this season before Saturday.

De Souza got on to his winning wave with just 1:35 minutes remaining, scoring a modest 4.0 to take his tally to 5.0.

He was relieved to have gotten through.

"I had to do something," he said.

"I just reminder myself of the Bells event when I lost with a 3.13. That event, specifically, I have never lost without at least a 15."

"I realised everything can happen, so you have to prepare yourself; prepare your mind."

Zietz, the 2016 event champion, progressed straight to the third round with his total of 5.40.

He said he feels comfortable in the waters around Margaret River.

"It's pretty slow, but I think it was better than last year," he said.

"I feel really comfortable; it really reminds me of home.

"There are a lot of sand breaks and reef breaks around; really heavy water waves.

"There are a ton of slabs around. It's kind of hard to find a friendly wave around here."

American Kolohe Andino found his winning wave with just 20 seconds left in heat 11 while rookie William Cardoso claimed his first-round win to beat Australian Adrian Buchan and American Griffin Colapinto.

Round two of the men's competition was put on hold until Sunday.