Fire threatens homes in Sydney's southwest (clone 39868696)
Firefighters battling bushfire praised for their hard work

Warning issued over damaging winds expected to lash Victoria

AAP /

Winds of up to 120km/h are expected to lash Victoria as a series of cold fronts move across the state, while Sydney is expected to reach 31 degrees.

Gusts are expected to reach between 100km/h and 120km/h statewide on Saturday, as temperatures plummet following a run of unusually warm autumn weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the change is also likely to bring some rain and dusty conditions.

This map shows the wind speed in km/h. Red is the highest category at over 70km/h. Source: BOM

"It'll be quite difficult driving with those winds but also there can be greasy conditions with the rain after it being so dry. The roads will be slippery," spokesman Peter Otto said.

Melbourne is forecast to reach 17C but wind chill will likely make it feel colder.

Elsewhere across the state, Geelong and Echuca are set to hit 19C, Bendigo 17C, Ballarat 13C and Mildura 21C.

Saturday's conditions are expected to be Victoria's windiest in months, with gusts possibly reaching 130km/h in alpine areas.

People are urged not to park their cars underneath trees and to secure trampolines and other loose household items.

High tides and large waves are also expected to accompany the front, with the SES warning of low-level coastal inundation across the state.

