Adelaide seek good A-League away feeling

Adelaide are seeking to recapture the winning touch away from home and enter the A-League finals feeling good about themselves.

United have already booked a spot in the finals while Sunday's hosts Western Sydney will look to do likewise.

The Wanderers could even climb above Adelaide into fifth, with a three-goal win at ANZ Stadium.

Adelaide return to the Harbour City a week after being thrashed 3-0 by back-to-back premiers Sydney FC.

While they have notched five away wins through the campaign, Adelaide have lost their past three on the road and won't play another home match this season.

"I think it's important to finish the (regular) season with a victory, it's an away game against a strong team," Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said.

"The Wanderers played the last game very well (beating Brisbane 3-0).

"It's always good to go the finals with a good feeling, that's our target.

"We must play in Sydney with a lot of confidence, belief and trust in our game.

"If you are scared, maybe then it's difficult to get points."

Wanderers coach Josep Gombau, who coached Adelaide for two years, said he had a lot of respect for his former employers and it would be disrespectful to speculate about beating them by a big margin.

"We know that Adelaide is a very good side, every single game they are fighting for every single ball and it won't be an easy game," Gombau said.

"We concentrate on trying to win and after that we'll see how the game goes."

Gombau has captain Mark Bridge back from injury but won't guarantee the veteran striker will start the game, while defender Michael Thwaite is available again after serving a suspension.

Kurz has defender Ersan Gulum back in the squad after his recovery from calf tightness.

He isn't sure whether he will play Reds captain Isaias, who will miss the first week of the finals if he collects a yellow card against the Wanderers.

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Wanderers are undefeated against Adelaide when playing at home, though their past four meetings in Sydney have ended in a draw.

* Adelaide have scored just six set-piece goals this campaign, fewer than any other team.

* Oriol Riera has scored 14 goals this season, one more would set the outright record for the most by a Wanderers player in a season.