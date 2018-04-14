Solid Smith in the mix at PGA event

Cameron Smith is poised for a weekend charge at RBC Heritage Classic after a round of 68 left him four shots off the pace.

The 24-year-old Queenslander had six birdies and three bogeys to match his opening-round score and sit tied for 13th at six under.

American Bryson DeChambeau carded a career-best seven-under-par 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the half-way point of the PGA event in South Carolina.

The other Aussies to join Smith on the weekend are Rod Pampling (70) and Aaron Baddeley (69), who made the cut on the number at even par.

John Senden - in his first PGA event since he announced an indefinite leave of absence after his son, Jacob, was diagnosed with a brain tumour about a year ago - closed with successive bogeys for a 74 to miss the cut by a shot.

Marc Leishman's second round never clicked into gear and a double bogey on the third didn't help his cause, a 71 leaving him at one over.

Geoff Ogilvy (76) and Greg Chalmers (76) both finished well down the field.

DeChambeau's first event as a professional was at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2016.

Two years later, he posted his lowest ever on the PGA Tour to get to 10 under, one ahead of red-hot Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim.

Poulter showed he's not done playing high-level golf with a bogey-free 64.

Kim, The Players Championship winner, had a 65 which included a two-shot penalty for touching sand after a bunker shot.

Chasson Hadley (68), Brandt Snedeker (64), Luke List (64) and first-round leader Rory Sabbatini (70) are at eight under.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot a second-straight 69 and was tied for 25th at four under.