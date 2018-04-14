Jedinak's Villa take big step toward EPL

Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak and his Aston Villa side have sealed a place in the playoffs and stayed in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship.

Mile Jedinak has played in 23 of Aston Villa's 43 leagues games this season.

Jedinak played a full 90 minutes in the heart of the home side's defence.

Lewis Grabban, on loan from top-flight Bournemouth, scored the only goal in the 29th minute at Villa Park with a perfectly-timed run to head in Jack Grealish's cross from the left.

The home win guaranteed fourth-placed Villa a top-six finish as they battle Fulham and Cardiff City for the second automatic promotion place behind runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham, who host Brentford on Saturday, are second with 81 points from 42 games, a point above third-placed Cardiff, who have a game in hand and visit Norwich City, while Villa have 79 points after playing 43 of their 46 matches.

If Fulham fail to win Wolves will be promoted by the time they host struggling Birmingham City on Sunday.

Paul Heckingbottom suffered his seventh defeat in 13 games since taking over as Leeds manager. His side sit in 14th spot.