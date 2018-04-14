Trump attorney Michael Cohen under criminal investigation: court filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, an attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, has been under criminal investigation for months, federal prosecutors disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court in Friday.

Prosecutors said the investigation focuses on Cohen's "own business dealings" rather than his work as an attorney. The filing came in response to Cohen's effort to block prosecutors from reviewing documents seized in searches of his home and office on Monday.



(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)