LIMA (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday that the door was open to the United States rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his economic advisors to look at rejoining the sweeping trade deal.

Mexico president says door open to U.S. rejoining TPP

Speaking on a business panel at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Pena Nieto said Mexico was opposed to protectionism and urged the United States to take advantage of a "window of opportunity" for rejoining the TPP.

Trump withdrew the United States from the TPP in one of his first acts as president but said Thursday that he would consider rejoining it if it were a "substantially better" deal than the one negotiated under former U.S. President Barack Obama.





