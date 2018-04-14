Fremantle AFL figure in harassment drama

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has declined to comment on reports of a Dockers official accused of sexually harassing a former junior staff member and attempting to cover it up.

It was reported in December the AFL's integrity unit had opened an investigation into a sexual harassment claim.

No club was named at the time but a News Corp Australia report on Saturday revealed the club in question was the Dockers.

The official has not been named.

Lyon was asked about the investigation after Fremantle's 31-point defeat to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday at Canberra's UNSW Oval.

"I'm certainly aware of that and I'm aware that the club and the AFL have released a statement and the whole club will reference that statement. No one is in position to comment any further," Lyon said.

The Dockers' boss said the report being released on the day of their game had no impact on the performance of his players or staff against the Giants.

The report said the former Dockers' office worker had accused the Fremantle official of inappropriate behaviour, adding that a significant and secret financial deal was reached to put the matter to rest.

The AFL statement Lyon referred to was: "The process was completed to the AFL's satisfaction some months ago, and the AFL has imposed no sanction."

The alleged incident happened several years ago but the complainant only came forward late last year after the Harvey Weinstein revelations and the #metoo campaign that followed.

The News Corp report said the league had refused to answer any questions since December about the case, including the progress of its investigation.

The AFL revamped its respect and responsibility policy last year. The league will be under pressure to ensure any potential cover-up is exposed and the identity of the Fremantle official is revealed.