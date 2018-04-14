Betts' hamstring not serious: Crows coach

Adelaide coach Don Pyke has downplayed the seriousness of Eddie Betts' hamstring injury, which added further insult to the Crows' nightmare 48-point upset loss to Collingwood.

Betts was held goalless and to just two kicks by Magpies defender Brayden Maynard before coming off the park in the third quarter and sitting out the entire fourth term with his hamstring iced.

Pyke suggested the injury wasn't as serious as first thought but Betts must be in some doubt for next Friday night's stoush with Sydney at the SCG.

"From what I've been told from the docs it was just precautionary," Pyke said.

"He's just got a bit of tightness.

"At that stage there was no real point risking him.

"We iced that up and we'll have him assessed during the week."

In addition to Betts' injury, forward Mitch McGovern and David Mackay copped heavy head knocks in the second half of the Crows' horror show.

McGovern returned after a spell on the pine and competed hard while Mackay will be assessed this week.

"From what I can gather Mitch is fine," Pyke said.

"David, I haven't heard anything at this point.

"They'll deal with that if it's an issue but I don't know if there's an issue."

Pyke didn't have many complimentary things to say about his side's performance, lamenting the fact they were thumped by Collingwood at the contest, their skill with the ball and their ability to defend.

"It was all three phases for us," he said.

"It starts in the contest where we were badly beaten all night and their pressure early was really good.

"It didn't look like we handled that as well as we have in the past so our ball use suffered.

"And our ability to defend the ball was off as well.

"When you're off in all three phases, it makes it very hard."