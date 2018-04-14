Brilliant bronze for high jumper McDermott

The moment Nicola McDermott discovered high jumping as a young teenager she knew she had found her calling.

It just felt right. And the fact she was already 186cm tall as a 14-year-old clearly helped.

On Saturday, the Australian delivered on all her early promise, eclipsing her PB with a clearance of 1.91m to win Commonwealth bronze.

McDermott is a contemporary of Eleanor Patterson, who won this event four years ago in Glasgow but has since struggled for fitness and motivation, so much so that she missed selection for the Gold Coast Games.

"I didn't qualify for the last Commonwealth Games and she was getting the gold," the 21-year-old McDermott said of Patterson.

"She lifted us to a new height and without her I'm not sure I'd be here today."

Levern Spencer became St Lucia's first Commonwealth gold medallist with a winning clearance of 1.95m.

England's Morgan Lake claimed silver with 1.93m and McDermott took bronze on countback from Canada's Alyxandria Treasure after clearing 1.91m at the first attempt.

"Today was probably one of the most inspirational days I've ever had," said McDermott.

"In my heart I knew that if I did a PB I could be up there."

Australia's other athletics medallist on the penultimate day of the Games was Tasmanian Hamish Peacock, who went one better than his bronze-medal effort four years ago in Glasgow by finishing second behind Indian Neeraj Chopra (86.47m) in the javelin.

"The Indian was far too good today," said Peacock.

"I haven't thrown superbly this season so to come out and hit 82m in a big competition was really satisfying.

"I was chasing the gold but I'm still happy with silver. The full set would be nice in Birmingham."

It was a bitterly disappointing day for Ryan Gregson, whose hopes of a first major medal came to nought as he trailed home ninth in the men's 1500m.

Kenyans Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot reprised their 1-2 finish from last year's world championships, Jordy Williamsz was the leading Australian in sixth and Gregson could manage no better than ninth after fading badly in the last 300m.

Hellen Obiri and Margaret Kipkemboi also did the gold and silver double for Kenya in the women's 5000m, with Celia Sullohern the pick of the Australians in fifth.

It was a mixed bag for the host nation in the relays.

In the men's 4x100m, anchor runner Josh Clarke took the baton from Jack Hale in second place but was run down by superstars Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake - who won gold and silver in the individual 100m.

Australia's fourth-placed time of 38.58 was still their fastest in six years as England won gold ahead of South Africa and Jamaica.

England also won the women's 4x100m final, but Australia failed to finish as anchor runner Melissa Breen stumbled and fell before the baton reached her.

The women's 4x400m team were fifth.