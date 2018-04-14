Boxer Nicolson's golden fight for family

Australian boxer Skye Nicolson has already redressed one thing for her late brother.

And now Nicolson is one bout from doing what she believes her brother would have, had he not been killed in a car crash: win Commonwealth Games gold.

Nicolson on Saturday will fight for a gold medal at the Gold Coast Games - her brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games.

Four years after his bronze, Jamie and 10-year-old brother Gavin were killed in a crash.

Skye was born a year later. But she still feels Jamie's presence when she fights.

"I definitely won that fight for both of us tonight," Nicolson told AAP on Friday night after winning her semi-final.

"He got ripped off in his semi-final bout at the Commonwealth Games in 1990 so I was winning that one for both us.

"And I was really glad that I could get through for him too."

Nicolson is one of five Australian boxers in gold medal bouts on Saturday when the host nations seeks to extends its lead at the top of the medal tally.

Australia has 65 gold with England (31) and India (17) the next-best.

Australia is in contention for 26 of the 44 golds on offer on Saturday.

The Australian men's and women's hockey teams play gold medal games - both against New Zealand.

The nation's women's basketballers play England for gold and the men basketballers meet Scotland in a semi-final.

Three Australians - Ryan Gregson, Jordy Williamsz and Luke Mathews, the 800m bronze medallist - will be chasing Kenyan frontrunners in the men's 1500m final.

And Australia's men and women's road cyclists and men's 10m platform divers are among others hunting glory on the penultimate day of the Gold Coast Games.