Storm's Smith hails Jacks' maturity in NRL

New Melbourne halfback Ryley Jacks is set to hang on to No.7 jersey after impressing his NRL coach and captain in the Storm's 40-14 demolition job on Newcastle.

Jack replaced Brodie Croft against the Knights, with skipper Cameron Smith lauding his maturity under pressure.

With five years on 20-year-old Croft, Smith said Jacks brought a cool head to the game.

"He's an older player with a more mature head on his shoulders," Smith said of Jacks.

"He's been around the game longer so in certain moments in the game or certain plays he doesn't tend to get as flustered.

"Jacksy played well tonight. He delivered that for us last year when he was playing as we got good results around it."

However, Smith qualified his comments by saying his team didn't do Croft any favours with their performance in some games while he was in the role.

While their completion rate has been way down in their three losses, they completed at 100 per cent for 17 sets against the Knights to lay the platform for their win.

"We haven't helped Crofty with the way we've played," Smith said.

"It's very hard as a No.7 in our game to come up with big plays when your team's not going forward. They haven't got field position and don't hold the ball and that's on everyone."

Croft is turning out for Melbourne feeder team Easts in the Queensland Cup and Smith said it was the best way for him to rebuild his game.

"It's hard missing out on selection and having to go and play reserve grade but he will be better for it as he won't feel as much pressure and it will remind him of the way he can play."

Coach Craig Bellamy also said Jacks was a big contributor to their seven-try success.

"He played really well and it was a good part of our game," Bellamy said.

The Storm's next clash is against the Broncos in Brisbane next Friday night.