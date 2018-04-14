Kenyans in cahoots in Games highlight race

Kenyan duo Timothy Cheruiyot and Elijah Manangoi will be in cahoots during one of the most anticipated races of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The Kenyans, who'll head a strong field in the men's 1500m medal race at the Gold Coast Games, finished first and second at last year's world championships, with Manangoi taking the title.

Both won their respective 1500m heats on Friday - Cheruiyot was quickest qualifier and Manangoi was only sixth-fastest while holding petrol in his tank for the final.

Manangoi says challengers will have to counter some Kenyan team tactics in the medal race.

"We will make an arrangement for the final," he said after his heat win.

"The Commonwealth Games is very important for Kenyans.

"I have never had this title so I need to have it."

Manangoi and Cheruiyot, who has swam in the ocean for the first time in his life while on the Gold Coast, will be chased by a pack including another Kenyan Kumar Taki and Australia's national record holder Ryan Gregson.

"It will be quick. It will be a pretty honest pace," Gregson said.

The 1500m final comes on the last day of track and field competition at the Gold Coast Games.

The women's high jump, men's javelin and women's 5000m golds are also up for grabs, with men's and women's relays - 4x100m and 4x400m - also contested.

Meanwhile, some 16 boxing gold medals will be decided on Saturday, as well as men's and women's road cycling races.

Team sports, including men's and women's hockey and women's basketball, will also stage their respective gold medal games.

Other gold medals on offer on Saturday including wrestling, table tennis and diving.