Pacific trade deal won't pause for Trump

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says the 11 nations behind the Trans-Pacific Partnership hope to finalise the trade deal by early 2019.

But Mr Ciobo said the process would not be stalled by the United States, after Donald Trump assigned his two top trade advisers to take a fresh look at the agreement.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his new chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, are examining whether a better deal could be negotiated involving America, after Mr Trump pulled his nation out last year.

Mr Ciobo says it's a good deal for all countries involved and work was well under way to bring it into effect.

He said he could not see it "all being thrown open now to appease the United States".

The agreement partners had little appetite for substantial negotiation, but would welcome the US coming back to the table for further talks, he said.

The TPP 11 countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam.

The text of the agreement has been tabled in the Australian parliament and two committees are examining it.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mr Trump are expected to discuss the TPP at a meeting in the US next week.