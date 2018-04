UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said on Friday that Britain was not involved in an alleged deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria, rejecting an accusation by Russia's defence ministry.

"This is grotesque, it is a blatant lie, it is the worst piece of fake news we've yet seen from the Russian propaganda machine," Pierce told reporters.





