BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said on Friday that Israel's targeting of a Syrian air base on Sunday that killed some Iranian Revolutionary Guards forces was a "historic mistake".

"They (the Israelis) have committed a great folly and have put themselves into a direct fight with Iran," said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech.





