News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - CVS Health on Friday named Marc-David Munk as the new chief medical officer of MinuteClinic, the drugstore chain's retail medical clinic unit and as associate chief medical officer of the company.

CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Late last year, CVS agreed to buy health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.
Retail clinics refer to walk-in clinics in stores and supermarkets. MinuteClinic, launched in 2000, is the largest provider of retail clinics in the United States.
Munk was previously the chief medical officer of Boston-based Iora Health.




(Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Back To Top