Today in History, 14/4

AAP and agencies
AAP /

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

2015 - Chancey Luna appears in a US court charged with the shooting murder of Australian Chris Lane.

1629 - Peace of Susa ends war between England and France.

1775 - The first American society for the abolition of slavery is organised by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1834 - Republican uprising in France is crushed by army under Adolphe Thiers.

1865 - US President Abraham Lincoln is shot by actor John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC, and dies the following morning.

1912 - British liner Titanic collides with an iceberg in the North Atlantic and begins sinking.

1931 - King Alfonso XIII flees after Republicans win elections, and Alcala Zamora becomes president of provisional government.

1939 - John Steinbeck's novel The Grapes Of Wrath is published.

1945 - US bombers pound Tokyo and Japan's Imperial Palace in World War II.

1956 - Ampex Corp demonstrates its first commercial videotape recorder.

1970 - US Apollo 13 spacecraft heads back to Earth after moon mission that was aborted because of mechanical problems.

1981 - Columbia, America's first operational space shuttle, lands at Edwards Air Force Base in California after its first test flight.

1987 - Syrian troops deploy at outskirts of Lebanese port city of Sidon - the farthest south they have been since Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982.

1988 - Soviet Union signs accord to end its intervention in Afghanistan and to allow Red Army to start troop withdrawal.

1991 - US, British and French aircraft drop tonnes of supplies to Iraqi Kurdish refugees stranded on the Turkish and Iranian borders.

1996 - Israeli aircraft bombard guerrilla strongholds in Beirut and southern Lebanon, doubling the tide of refugees to 400,000 and provoking guerrilla vows to turn northern Israel into a "fiery hell".

1998 - The Irish government frees nine Irish Republican Army prisoners from a top-security prison in the hope of promoting the Northern Ireland peace accord.

2000 - After years of delay, Russian politicians approve the START II treaty to scrap thousands of US and Russian nuclear warheads, clearing the way for further arms reductions.

2003 - Indonesian prosecutors indict Abu Bakar Bashir, a 64-year-old radical Islamic cleric, on charges of treason for allegedly plotting to assassinate President Megawati Sukarnoputri and overthrow the government.

2010 - Strong earthquakes strike a mountainous Tibet region, killing at least 589 people and injuring more than 10,000.

2014 - Boko Haram kidnaps more than 200 girls from their school at Chibok in northeastern Nigeria.

2015 - Chancey Luna, 17, appears in a US court charged over the shooting murder of Australian college-baseball player Chris Lane.

2016 - A chimpanzee is safely caught after escaping from a zoo and climbing electricity poles in northern Japan.

2017 - Queenslanders are warned not to go fishing or eat fish caught near Brisbane Airport after firefighting foam spewed out of a Qantas hanger and escaped into the stormwater system earlier in the week.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Christian Huygens, Dutch mathematician-scientist (1629-1695); John Gielgud, English actor (1904-2000); Loretta Lynn, US country singer (1932-); Ralph Willis, Australian politician (1938-); Julie Christie, British actress (1941-); Peter Capaldi, Scottish actor (1958-); Brad Garrett, US actor (1960-); Julia Zemiro, Australian TV personality (1967-); Anthony Michael Hall, US actor (1968-); Adrien Brody, US actor (1973-); Sarah Michelle Gellar, US actress (1977-); Abigail Breslin, US actress (1996-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

If the end brings me out all right, what is said against me won't amount to anything. If the end brings me out wrong, 10 angels swearing I was right would make no difference. - Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865).

