Mike Kelly appointed Cairns NBL coach

The Cairns Taipans have appointed Mike Kelly as their NBL head coach for the next two seasons.

Kelly, who was an assistant coach at recently crowned champions Melbourne United, takes over from long-serving Aaron Fearne, who the club announced last month would not be staying on.

Kelly also held assistant coaching roles at rival NBL clubs Wollongong (2006-07) and Townsville (2013-14).

He was chosen over applicants boasting coaching experience from the NBA, NBA G-League, NBL and European leagues.

As a player, Kelly won a championship with the South East Melbourne Magic (1996-97) and was named the NBL's Best Defensive Player twice.

He also played for the Victoria Titans, Townsville Crocodiles and the Wollongong Hawks.

Originally from southern California, Kelly will come to Cairns within the next fortnight.

The Taipans missed out on the finals, finishing sixth with an 11-17 record.

Kelly said he was looking forward to recruiting a talented, up-tempo team.

They have already lost their 2017-18 joint MVPs and Boomers representatives Cam Gliddon and Mitch McCarron.