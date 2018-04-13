NZ cast off mumps scare as women's rugby makes debut

Gold Coast, Australia, April 13, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand put a mumps scare behind them by storming into the semi-finals as women's rugby sevens made its debut at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

The Olympic silver-medallists were late arrivals after a team-mate went down with the highly contagious illness, but they made light of the disruption by thrashing Kenya 45-0 and South Africa 41-0.

New Zealand were forced to stay in isolation at their training camp before arriving in Gold Coast and missed the opening ceremony after forward Ruby Tui fell ill.

"It was a lot to get through. We went through isolation, losing a team-mate, losing a sister -- so that was pretty hard," Kiwi sevens star Portia Woodman told AFP.

"I think once we got to the Gold Coast and got some game time we were happy," she added.

Woodman, the leading try-scorer at the Rio Olympics, made five exhilarating scores in New Zealand's two pool games, with her fend-off quickly becoming a crowd favourite.

"It's all for her," Woodman said of Tui, 26, who is now recovering in New Zealand.

"We miss her and we love her to bits, she is such a big personality in our team."

A near-capacity crowd at Robina Stadium witnessed the advent of women's rugby at the Commonwealth Games, which has an equal number of men's and women's medals for the first time.

Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2016 Olympic final, beat Wales 34-5 and battled past England 29-12 to reach the semi-finals.

England took the lead just before half-time but a scintillating try by Aussie speedster Ellia Green from her own 10-metre line put the hosts back in front at the break.

"I was worried, but I knew if we tidied up a little bit the floodgates would open and we would come away with a win," Australian coach Tim Walsh told reporters.

Walsh said the team had prepared a set of signals, expecting not to be able to hear one another.

"But we didn't expect that kind of noise," he said. "When Ellia Green scored that try on half-time it was deafening."

New Zealand take on Canada Saturday in their final pool match while Australia play Fiji.

