THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said the Netherlands is not considering joining possible military action in Syria, even though it is probable that banned chemical weapons were used by the government.

"We have understanding for a possible reaction, but at this time it is not on the table that the Netherlands would participate", Rutte said.



