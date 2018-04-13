Returning Adams ecstatic with Games silver

The colour of the medal mattered little for Dame Valerie Adams.

Because the Kiwi shot put legend did what she never thought was possible - she returned to the competitive arena, six months after the birth of daughter Kimoana, and pulled on the silver fern once more.

Adams earned a Commonwealth Games silver medal on Friday, with her best heave of 18.70m insufficient to beat Jamaican Danniel Thomas-Dodd.

The 33-year-old nailed a season-best throw with her first attempt and sat equal-first until the fifth, when Thomas-Dodd notched a whopping 19.36m.

Adams ultimately couldn't make up the distance, claiming silver after three consecutive Games golds in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Her next-best throw was a marginally inferior 18.65m with her second attempt, followed by her futile last attempt, in which she nailed 18.55m.

Grinning from ear to ear, Adams said she couldn't have been happier with her display, a significant improvement on her qualifying throw of 18.52m.

She admitted she didn't have the power to reel in Thomas-Dodd.

"It's been an amazing six months of my life," she said.

"Today I left my heart out there, it was a great fight - Danniel deserved to win today, she threw a massive throw, she's young and strong and in shape.

"I didn't realise what the challenges would be coming back from childbirth - one thing I did know was that I wanted to give this a good crack and to imagine only six weeks ago I struggled to crack 16m, our progress has been incredible."

Thomas-Dodd - a silver-medallist at the recent world indoor championships in England - was neck-and-neck with Adams in the early stages, but finally found her groove to blow the Rotorua-born athlete away.

Upon earning silver, Adams immediately went to the crowd to embrace Kimoana - a moment she admitted was emotional.

She'd now consider her sporting future with husband Gabriel and her family, saying she was yet to make a decision on a 2020 Olympic tilt.

"Again, I can't be selfish anymore, it's not just me," Adams said.

"If anyone asked me if I was going to be competing with a child, not at all, I could never see myself coming back - but it's possible.

"She (Kimoana) was all smiles, I didn't hear a peep from her, she came down and was working the camera.

"That gives you perspective on life."

Canadian Brittany Crew was third with 18.32m.