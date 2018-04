BERLIN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday for discussions on a range of issues, said a German government spokesman.

Merkel spoke with Macron on Thursday about a suspected poison gas attack ijn Syria, and later told reporters that Germany would not join any military strikes against Syria.





