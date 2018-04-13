Arsenal to play Atletico in Europa semis

Favourites Atletico Madrid will face Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals and Olympique de Marseille take on Austrian outsiders Salzburg following the draw announcement at UEFA's headquarters.

Atletico are bidding to reach their third European final in four years, having been runners-up in the Champions League in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Arsenal not only hope to win a first European trophy since 1994 but know their hopes of qualifying for next year's Champions League depend on winning the Europa League in the French city of Lyon next month.

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, with little prospect of finishing in the top four and taking one of the Champions League qualification spots.

Salzburg, who scored three times in five minutes on Thursday to beat Lazio 6-5 on aggregate and become the first Austrian side to reach a European semi-final since 1996, will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

The Austrian league leaders beat Marseille 1-0 at home in this season's group phase and drew 0-0 away in France.

Marseille, for whom captain Dimitri Payet was inspirational in their comeback 5-3 aggregate win against RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals, are fourth in Ligue 1.

Arsenal and Marseille will be at home in the first legs, which take place on April 26 with the return games on May 3.