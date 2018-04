WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> new Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Friday said the car and truck maker is open to alliances in areas like self-driving cars.

Speaking in Wolfsburg, Germany, at his first news conference since being appointed CEO on Thursday, Herbert Diess said: "I would not rule out further partnerships. Autonomous driving requires immense investments."

