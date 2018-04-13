Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops: chairman

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> will not list its trucks business this year and has no plans to cede control of the division, chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Friday.

"We want to ready the business for capital markets," Poetsch said, saying that Volkswagen Trucks and Buses could be turned into a Societas Europaea (SE).

Upon being asked whether this includes a full or partial listing of the business, Poetsch said: "This is not a topic for 2018. There are no plans to cede control."

