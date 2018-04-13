News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

Skye 'avenges' late brother's Games loss

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

"Do it for Jamie!" the crowd yelled - and boxer Skye Nicolson did just that, going a step further than her late brother and winning through to a Commonwealth Games final.

Buoyed by a hometown crowd at Gold Coast's Oxenford Studios, Nicolson - whose brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games - was too good for Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher, winning their 57kg semi-final in a 4-1 split decision.

Jamie was 22 when he was killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

But she says he's been a constant presence throughout her bouts - both in her corner, offering words of advice, and in the eyes of observers struck by their uncanny similarities.

Nicolson rose to the occasion after a tense opening round, landing some well-timed jabs and forcing fellow counterpuncher Aubin-Boucher to take risks to stay in the fight.

The local girl ultimately prevailed, saying she had been determined to avenge Jamie's semi-final defeat in Auckland 28 years earlier.

"I definitely won that fight for both of us tonight," Nicolson told AAP.

"He got ripped off in his semi-final bout at the Commonwealth Games in 1990 so I was winning that one for both us and I was really glad that I could get through for him too."

Nicolson will face European champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in Saturday night's final.

The 22-year-old has some knowledge of the Glasgow Games flyweight silver medallist, having sparred with her at an international training camp in Canberra.

"She's quite an awkward boxer and I felt the more time I spent in the ring with her, the more I worked her out and the more confident I started to feel," she said.

Back To Top