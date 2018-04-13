New cricket deal may include old TV voices

Fox Sports and the Seven Network have vowed to take a fresh new approach to cricket but there's still likely to be a touch of the past in their coverage this summer.

Australian cricket underwent its biggest media shake-up in 40 years on Friday as the two networks took control of all home and domestic cricket for at least the next six summers.

Fox will launch its own dedicated cricket channel and have rights to virtually any game played in the country, while Seven will simulcast Tests and the majority of the Big Bash League.

But it could mean the end of the soundtrack to summers' past in the Nine Network's commentary stable, including Bill Lawry, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor and Shane Warne, to name a few.

Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Damien Fleming and Mark Waugh could also be looking to offer their services elsewhere after helping Network Ten turn the BBL into a force.

Seven and Fox indicated on Friday that past players from rival networks had made contact.

Female voices are also expected to finally be added to Test coverage.

"It's a little early to be talking about who the commentators are," Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany said.

"As for who they are, all I know is our team will look young and inclusive. But there's nothing wrong with a bit of grey hair in that.

"Never underestimate the power of wisdom."

Fox and Seven will each have their own commentators for simulcast matches and will provide their own graphics and final production.

The addition of Fox as a digital media rights holder in partnership with the Cricket Australia network could also see more games from overseas streamed to viewers, as well as home limited-overs matches.

Fox also promised to give Test cricket a new look - pointing to their own revamp of domestic T20 cricket last decade - after Nine's coverage was heavily criticised in recent seasons.

"When we get involved in a sport like this deal allows us to do, we see it through the fans eyes and take it to another level," Delany said.

"We're looking forward to getting back into the Big Bash League but we're very much looking forward to giving a young, inclusive innovative look for the Tests. Something we'll really relish."

Seven could face a scheduling clash this summer, with the network still locked into the tennis for one more year, during which the Australian Open will likely coincide with a home Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, Seven West Media chief executive Tim Worner dodged the subject when quizzed about what would take preference on Friday.

"We're here to talk about cricket because that is the premier sport over summer," Worner said.

"We'll let the dust settle on this and see what happens there."