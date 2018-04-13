Injured strapper making progress

Strapper Agathe de Roquefeuil remains in Liverpool Hospital after being kicked by a horse in the tie-up stalls at Warwick Farm.

Initial fears de Roquefeuil had suffered spinal injuries in the incident at Wednesday's race meeting have been allayed.

Rev Colin Watts of the Australian Racing Christian Chaplaincy said she had a pelvic fracture but was expected to make a full recovery.

"Agathe has a small pelvic fracture which does not require surgery and luckily there are no spinal injuries," Watts said.

"Agathe is expecting to be released early next week and to eventually make a full recovery.

"Agathe said she is thankful for everyone's concern and support."