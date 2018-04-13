Golden girl celebrates as Skinner suffers

It was deja vu all over again for Australian shotgun sensation Laetisha Scanlan - and Olympic champion Catherine Skinner.

Just like at Glasgow four years ago, Scanlan had to survive a sudden-death shoot-off to reach the final of the women's trap at the Commonwealth Games.

But just like at Glasgow, she won gold.

Not a bad way to celebrate your 28th birthday.

"I'm getting over the hill now, so I think this helps a little bit," Scanlan said.

The Victorian looked like she would be joining Skinner in the stands at the Belmont Shooting Complex towards the back end of qualification on Friday morning.

In a major shock, Skinner hit only 64 of her 75 targets to miss the final altogether.

Despite being one of only eight Australians to win Olympic gold at Rio 2016, Skinner also failed to reach the podium in her last Commonwealth appearance.

"There's the pressure of the home crowd, which we're not very used to," a devastated Skinner said.

"Sometimes it carries you, sometimes it burdens you

"Today wasn't my day."

It was Scanlan's, though.

She scraped through after qualifying equal sixth on 66 targets with New Zealand's Natalie Rooney, who was the first to miss in the shoot-off on her eighth target.

Scanlan capitalised and never looked in doubt of a medal from there, despite missing twice in her last five shots to give Northern Ireland's silver medallist Kirsty Barr an opening.

She was teary after embracing her father, who first got her into the sport, and basked in the glory as an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday rang out from the crowd.

"I actually didn't feel any pressure from (my family) at all because I know they're there just to see me compete, which is fantastic because they don't get that opportunity much," Scanlan said.

"We've got such a strong Australian team, just making the team is tough enough.

"To go back-to-back, I'm rapt. I can't even describe the feeling."

A big night of partying was in store for Scanlan anyway but her third Commonwealth gold medal ensured it would be one to remember.

It was also Australia's second medal of the day in shooting, with rising 20-year-old Sergei Evglevski taking silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

The son of six-time Commonwealth gold medallist Lalita Yauhleuskaya, Evglevski was only bettered by a scintillating performance from 15-year-old Indian prodigy Anish Bhanwala.