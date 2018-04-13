News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

Permira to buy majority stake in cyber security firm Exclusive Group

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Exclusive Group, in a deal that secures substantial funding for the future development of the French cyber security group.

A source close to the matter said the deal was worth some 1.3 billion euros ($1.60 billion).
Created in 2003, Exclusive Group had 2017 sales of 1.75 billion euros, a rise of 38 percent from 2016.
The transaction is expected to close during the summer.


(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Back To Top