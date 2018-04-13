Third candidate for Labor president race

A third candidate has thrown her hat into the ring for the Labor Party's national presidency.

Maritime Union member Mich-Elle Myers said in announcing her candidacy on Friday she would fight for equality and fairness.

Former federal treasurer Wayne Swan and opposition frontbencher Mark Butler have already signalled they will be contesting the position at this year's ALP national conference.

"As a proud MUA member and official, I've never shied away from the fight for equality and fairness," Ms Myers posted on Facebook.

"If you want real change, and a strong woman representing ordinary working Australians, I will deliver that."

Mr Butler is also facing a fight to stay in federal parliament, after the electoral commission proposed to abolish his seat of Port Adelaide.