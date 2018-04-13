Singers on repeat for Games final ceremony

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony will feature the reappearance of under-fire musical director Katie Noonan and singer Ricki-Lee Coulter.

Noonan was accused of hogging the spotlight by singing at the opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium and also faced backlash over claims artists were offered only $2000 to perform at the ceremonies.

It prompted Noonan's manager to release a statement "correcting" public understanding of the singer's role and responsibilities as ceremonies' musical director, including that she "is a cog in a very large machine".

The manager said the former George front-woman did not have unilateral control of creative decisions or setting commercial terms for performers.

Noonan also answered her critics - including music promoter Michael Chugg and the Brisbane band Sheppard - in a Facebook post this week.

"I feel so deeply sad as my own interests were never the goal," the 40-year-old said.

"An awesome musical soundtrack that reflected us as a mighty world class and proud mob of integrity was my only goal."

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie and Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones confirmed on Friday Noonan would reappear to sing on Sunday night.

"When you get a cultural event, you'll always get someone who wants to be critical," Mr Beattie said.

"But I actually stand by the opening ceremony, I thought it was just fantastic.

"You can get international legends if you want but it's better that we actually promote Australians to the world."

Singer and former Australian Idol contestant Coulter has also been invited back after singing at the opening ceremony, where Christine Anu, Delta Goodrem and Torres Strait rapper Mau Power also performed.

The closing ceremony line-up includes Amy Shark, Guy Sebastian, Anthony Callea, Archie Roach, The Koi Boys, operatic soprano Greta Bradman, Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project and the Queensland Ballet.

Celebrations will conclude with a concert of female Australian artists, namely Kate Ceberano, Deborah Conway, Emma Donovan, Dami Im, Samantha Jade, The Veronicas, Thandi Phoenix, Kira Puru and Noonan.

The exchange of flags to 2022 Games host city Birmingham and the presentation of the David Dickson Award - to the athlete who competed with distinction and honour - round out the proceedings.