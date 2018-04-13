News

Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Key points of new cricket rights deal

AAP /

KEY POINTS OF THE NEW CRICKET MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL:

* What's it worth?: $1.182 billion over six years

* Who has them?: Seven Network and Fox Sports

* Who's lost them?: Nine Network and Network Ten

WHERE YOU CAN WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN CRICKET SUMMER:

* FOX SPORTS (pay tv): all men's Tests, men's ODIs, men's T20s, women's internationals, BBL (43 matches simulcast with Seven, 16 exclusive), WBBL (all 23 matches)

* SEVEN NETWORK (free to air): all men's Tests, women's internationals, BBL (43 matches), WBBL (23 matches)

