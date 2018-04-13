The business week in numbers

How much Seven West Media and pay-TV partner Foxtel paid for Cricket Australia's media rights and a big penalty for misleading on flushable wipes are some of the numbers making news this week.

MONDAY

$13 million -The value of the takeover offer struggling vacuum cleaner retailer Godfreys received from its 99-year-old co-founder John Johnston. Mr Johnston's family-owned group Arcade Finance made the all-cash bid of 32 cents a share after Godfreys' shares hit an all-time low of 21 cents on Monday.

TUESDAY

500,000 - Is about how many Australian homes that are expected to have faster broadband as promised by NBN Co which is expanding its fibre-to-the-curb technology.

WEDNESDAY

150 - Is the number of stores AuMake's branded products will be sold at across Australia after the company formed a partnership with Chemsave pharmacy chain. The ASX-listed company specialises in selling Australian products to Chinese tourist online and through Chinese personal shoppers called daigou. Its shares have rallied on the Chemsave deal.

THURSDAY

$700,000 - The penalty the Australian manufacturer of White King toilet wipes has been fined for falsely claiming the wipes were "flushable" when instead they risked clogging up sewers. Pental will also pay $110,000 towards the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's court costs.

FRIDAY

$1.2 billion - The amount Seven West Media and pay-TV partner Foxtel have paid to secure media rights to Australian cricket for six years, ending the four-decade presence of cricket on the Nine Network.