Hockeyroos set for golden age: Smith

The youthfulness of the Hockeyroos is being blamed for their scoring limitations but captain Emily Smith expects her frontline to come of age in Saturday's gold medal match against New Zealand.

Australia have relied more on defensive substance than than attacking style during their Commonwealth Games campaign, including during a scrappy 1-0 win over India in their semi-final.

Their nine-goal total in five matches is half that of the Black Sticks and it annoys Smith, who's attempting to lead the Hockeyroos to their fourth straight title.

"As a striker it does get frustrating for me," she told AAP.

"That's what we're here to do, score goals, and we're not executing. But then we get confidence from the opportunities we are creating and any other day these go in."

Smith said Australia aren't alone in their struggles in the front half, the goals having also dried up for their trans-Tasman rivals.

New Zealand have been held scoreless in their past three matches and went to a shootout to get past top seed England in their final-four clash.

"I think that's hockey, especially at this level," Smith said.

"All the top-10 nations in the world are so close and there's a touch splitting many of the teams. It's always going to be like this until we develop and have this group together for a few more years."

New Zealand coach Mark Hager - who won bronze as a player with the Hockeyroos in Atlanta but has coached the Black Sticks for the past decade - reckons he's identified the reason for Australia's struggles.

He says he has the same challenges as Australian counterpart Paul Gaudoin.

"He's brought some young kids in in their forward line. They're probably just struggling a little bit at the moment with their finishing, like our young forwards are," Hager says.

"But unless they're in this environment, they're not going to get any better. So I would expect that their forwards will get better from this experience and I'm hoping so will ours."

Smith says Hager is right, in a sense.

"But on the flipside of that, at training and when there's no one watching us, I see these girls score some of the most amazing goals and really just absolutely dominate at training," she said.

"Hopefully that'll all come together on Saturday. If not, we'll grind out a win and hope for the best."