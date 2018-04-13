Industry Super Australia CEO resigns

Longstanding Industry Super Australia (ISA) chief executive David Whiteley has resigned to accept a job with a global investment firm.

Industry Super Network chief David Whiteley has stepped down to move over to IFM investors.

Mr Whiteley will step down after 12 years at the head of the body representing industry funds to take up a senior position with global infrastructure investment fund IFM Investors in September.

Mr Whiteley was central to ISA's campaign advocating membership of industry super funds, which includes the long-running 'Compare the pair' advertisements.

ISA chairman Peter Collins said Mr Whiteley had turned the association into the most effective lobby group in financial services in the country.