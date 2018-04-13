New meningococcal vaccine to protect teens

A new vaccine to provide teens and young adults protection against a deadly strain of meningococcal disease has been launched in Australia.

The meningococcal B vaccine Trumenba is now available for the immunisation of people 10 years and older, manufacturer Pfizer announced on Friday.

While rare, meningococcal disease can strike without warning, killing up to one in ten, and leaving up to a third of survivors with damaging after-effects ranging from psychological disorders to loss of limbs.

For the past 30 years meningococcal group B (MenB) has been one of the most prevalent strains of the disease in Australia.

Professor Robert Booy, Head of Clinical Research at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) warns the disease has become more common in the last three years.

The number of cases of MenB have jumped from about 150 cases per year to nearly 400 per year.

Professor Booy says even the quickest diagnosis and treatment do not guarantee survival, so prevention is key.

"Teens and young adults are at increased risk due to their risk behaviours, and having a new vaccine available is another step towards combating this potentially deadly disease," said Professor Booy.

Early symptoms of MenB disease can resemble the flu and include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and general aches.

A rash and a stiff neck are also two well-recognised symptoms, but are not always present or may appear late.