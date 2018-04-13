English boxing talent Yafai dishes out heavy punishment

Gold Coast, Australia, April 13, 2018 (AFP) - - Galal Yafai underlined his status as one of England's leading amateur boxers by demolishing his Commonwealth Games semi-final opponent on Friday to guarantee at least a silver medal.

The 25-year-old, whose brother Khalid is the WBA super-flyweight world champion, outclassed Sri Lanka's Thiwanka Ranasinghe and will face India's Amit -- who uses only one name -- in Saturday's light-flyweight final.

Yafai, who has another brother, Gamal, who is also a professional boxer, opened up a cut over Ranasinghe's right eye and the referee stopped the punishment with 1min 39sec left in the third and final round to save the Sri Lankan further damage.

Yafai, a 2016 Rio Olympian, is one of the products of the GB Boxing programme, which has churned out numerous amateur and professional boxing world champions in the last decade, including the Yafai brothers.

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is the best-known of those to have rolled off the conveyor belt.

