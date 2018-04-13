Indian beats Aussie to pistol gold medal

A 15-year-old Indian prodigy has produced a scintillating performance to beat two Australian shooters to gold in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol at the Commonwealth Games.

Continuing his country's dominance at Belmont range in Brisbane, Anish Bhanwala hit 30 out of 40 targets to set a new Games record and earn India's sixth shooting gold medal.

It meant rising Aussie prospect Sergei Evglevski had to be content with silver while veteran David Chapman finished fourth after losing a shoot-off for bronze with Sam Gowin of England.

The 20-year-old is considered a star on the rise in shooting - and considering his lineage, that's no surprise.

Evglevski's mum is six-time Commonwealth gold medallist Lalita Yauhleuskaya, while his father Sergei is a former Australian coach who works as a gunsmith for Beretta.

"I was always interested," he said.

"I'd always run after mum when she went on the podium. That's when my parents knew.

"When I was 13 they were like, 'do you want your licence?' I was like, hell yeah.

"I had so much practice at home, so much advice at home, which helped a lot.

"I think she's proud."

Evglevski said he was keen to start his own Commonwealth journey with gold but his teenage opponent couldn't be denied.

"Unfortunately Anish was the better one on the day but I'm so happy for what the future holds," he said.